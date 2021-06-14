AUM vs RST Dream11 Prediction And Playing Tips For Today: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for ECS T10 Malta, June 14 12:30 pm IST

AUM vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Match between American University of Malta CC vs Royal Strikers: The American University of Malta CC will lock horns with the Royal Strikers in European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta season opener on Monday. The match will take place at the Marsa Sports Complex and will kick off at 12:30 pm (IST).

In the previous edition of ECS T10 Malta, the American University of Malta CC had a poor run as they managed to win just one out of their 10 games. They finished the season at the bottom of the ECS T10 Malta points table.

On the other hand, The Royal Strikers are making their debut in the European Cricket Series with the ECS T10 Malta. They were previously known as the Paola Boys CC.

The Striker have a very good blend of youth and experience players in their squad.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Malta match between the American University of Malta CC and Royal Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

AUM vs RST Telecast

The live telecast of the AUM vs RST match is not televised in India

AUM vs RST Live Streaming

The match between AUM vs RST can be live-streamed on FanCode, Sports Flick and the European Cricket Network’s YouTube channel.

AUM vs RST Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 14 at the Marsa Sports Complex in Malta. The game will start at 12:30 pm (IST).

AUM vs RST captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zoheb Malek.

Vice-captain: Shubh Patel

AUM vs RST Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar

Batsmen: Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan and Sebin Thomas

All-Rounders: Abhishek Prajapati, Mohammed Shareef, Jithin Joy and Savio Thomas

Bowlers: Shubh Patel, Jit Patel and Clinton Paul.

AUM vs RST probable playing XI:

The American University of Malta predicted playing XI: Saneesh Kumar, Shubh Patel, Abhishek Prajapati, Amandeep Ralhan, Jit Patel (C), Mithilesh Shrimali, Mitul Patel, Shubham Chauhan, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (WK), Tarak Shah.

Royal Strikers predicted playing XI: Mohammed Shareef, Sebin Thomas, Clinton Paul, Jaison Jerome, Rubin James, Jithin Joy, Kushlesh Koppaka, Livin Varghese, Midhun Mohanan, Savio Thomas (C), Sanish Mani (WK).

