AUM vs SOC Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Malta, June 22 04:30 pm IST

AUM vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malta Match between American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders: In the 31st and 32nd match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Malta, the American University of Malta and Southern Crusaders will lock horns on Tuesday at the Marsa Sports Club. The first game between the two teams will kick off at 04:30 pm (IST) and the second one at 07:00 pm.

So far, the American University of Malta have played six games. They have won three games and were beaten in as many matches. American University of Malta will aim for consistency as the tournament enters its business end.

On the other hand, the Southern Crusaders are having a horrendous run this season, with four defeats under its name from six games. However, Southern Crusaders have registered two victories in their previous two outings and will aim to continue the winning march.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Malta match between American University of Malta and Southern Crusaders; here is everything you need to know:

AUM vs SOC Telecast

The match between AUM vs SOC is not televised in India.

AUM vs SOC Live Streaming

The match between AUM vs SOC can be live-streamed on the Fan code app.

AUM vs SOC Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 22 at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The game will start at 04:30 pm (IST).

AUM vs SOC captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Zoheb Malek

Vice-captain: Zeshan Yousaf

AUM vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Darshit Patankar

Batsmen: Zoheb Malek, Amandeep Ralhan, Michael Goonetilleke

All-Rounders: Zeshan Yousaf, Tarak Shah, Ezhaq Masih

Bowlers: Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel

AUM vs SOC probable playing XI:

American University of Malta probable playing: Abhishek Kuntala, Saneesh Kumar, Zoheb Malek, Darshit Patankar (wk), Mitul Patel, Shubh Patel, Jit Patel (c), Amandeep Ralhan, Tarak Shah, Ravi Paul, Kalki Kumar

Southern Crusaders probable playing XI: Denasa Abeysinghe, Ryan Bastiansz, Angelo Delardon, Michael Goonetilleke (c), Ishantha Kariyawasam, Ezhaq Masih, Thilan Perera, Lakshitha Senevirathna, Gopal Thakur (wk), Jojo Thomas, Zeshan Yousaf

