AUS v NZ: Aaron Finch Gets Standing Ovation from Crowd As He Walks Off For Final Time | WATCH

Australia skipper Aaron Finch played his last international ODI match against New Zealand in Cairns, scoring just five runs. Although, he was given a warm farewell as he walked out of the stadium with almost everyone in the audience standing up for him.

Also Read: Steve Smith Indicates Free Hit After Hitting Neesham for Six, Umpire Obliges | WATCH

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in and, after a moment’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Finch was given a guard of honour from the Black Caps as he strode to the crease in his 146th ODI.

He survived a big shout for lbw on one but didn’t last long, bowled by Tim Southee as he attempted a drive from the 13th ball he faced, departing to a standing ovation.

It ended a career in which he made 5,406 runs at 38.89, hitting 17 centuries to leave him behind only Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner and Mark Waugh (both 18) in the Australian pecking order.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Finch, 35, announced his intention to quit the 50-over format on Saturday after a poor run of form, but will remain in charge of the Twenty20 side for the World Cup at home next month.

“The end of an era. Aaron Finch walks off to a standing ovation,” a video shared by the Cricket Australia on Twitter said.

The end of an era. Aaron Finch walks off to a standing ovation 👏👏#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/gi1W6fwBpb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022



Earlier Finch had shared a post on his Instagram account where he thanked his followers for the kind words and well wishes. Among the numerous comments on his post was that of India batting star Virat Kohli who wished his Aussie opponent well in the next phase of his life.

“Well done Finchy. It was great to play against you all these years and with you as well at rcb. Enjoy the next phase of your life to the fullest,” Kohli wrote in the comments section.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here