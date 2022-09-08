AUS v NZ: Kane Williamson Gets Dismissed In Most Bizarre Way Against Australia | WATCH

Kane Williamson, one of the finest modern-day batters from New Zealand has found the weirdest way to get out! It happened during the second ODI match against Australia where he was out LBW off a full toss that too from Adam Zampa the video of which is already going viral. As can be seen in the video, Zampa bowled a full toss which the elegant batter failed to connect to. In the end, he was caught plumb in front and the umpire, on receiving a vociferous appeal, gave him out. He was dismissed with the score reading 33/3.

Also Read: ICC Announces T20 World Cup Warm-up Fixtures, India to Face Australia and New Zealand

Maybe the strangest way you’ll ever see one of the world’s best dismissed #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/8Aww5q8xC4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 8, 2022

Trent Boult snared four wickets for New Zealand and Matt Henry grabbed three as Australia struggled to 195-9 after a top-order collapse in the second one-day international at Cairns on Thursday.

Steve Smith top-scored with 61 and Mitchell Starc chipped in with 38 for the hosts, but captain Aaron Finch fell for a duck as his horror run with the bat continued.

Australia won a thrilling opening match on Tuesday by two wickets and New Zealand need victory to keep the three-match series alive.

Skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in to bat with opener Finch desperate for runs.

Under mounting pressure after scoring 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 in his last six ODIs, he flopped again.

Facing only his second ball, Finch sent a tame lofted drive into the safe hands of Williamson off Henry’s bowling.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The same duo teamed up again to remove David Warner (five) in an almost mirror dismissal two overs later to leave Australia at 7-2.

A counter-attacking Smith smacked two boundaries before his new partner Marnus Labuschagne (five) was trapped lbw by Boult, who then removed Marcus Stoinis the same way without scoring.

The top order similarly crumbled in the first match, when Alex Carey and Cameron Green came to the rescue with a game-winning 158-run stand.

Green missed Thursday’s ODI with injury and this time Carey teamed with Smith to steady the ship.

The partnership, though, was broken after 28 runs when Carey was stumped on 12 reverse-sweeping to leave Australia teetering at 53-5.

(With agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here