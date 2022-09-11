AUS v NZ: Steve Smith Indicates Free Hit After Hitting Neesham for Six, Umpire Obliges | WATCH

Steve Smith hit a six and quickly figured out that it was a no ball as he showed his game awareness in the third ODI against New Zealand in Cairns. Batting first, Australia posted a stiff score of 267-5. Australia have already claimed the three-match Chappell-Hadlee series after winning the opening game by two wickets before a 113-run thrashing of the Black Caps in the second.

Coming back to Smith’s innings, he powered to his 12th ODI century off 127 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six before being bowled by Mitchell Santner. Nevertheless, he smashed Jimmy Neesham for a six in the 38th over and quickly realised that it was a no-ball when he saw the number of fielders outside the 30-yard circle. He asked the umpire for a no-ball which was given. Cricket Australia shared the video clip on social media which quickly gained a lot of traction.

“Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle,” the tweet said.

Earlier New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and sent Australia in and, after a moment’s silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Finch was given a guard of honour from the Black Caps as he strode to the crease in his 146th ODI.

Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle #AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

He survived a big shout for lbw on one but didn’t last long, bowled by Tim Southee as he attempted a drive from the 13th ball he faced, departing to a standing ovation.

It ended a career in which he made 5,406 runs at 38.89, hitting 17 centuries to leave him behind only Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner and Mark Waugh (both 18) in the Australian pecking order.

Finch, 35, announced his intention to quit the 50-over format on Saturday after a poor run of form, but will remain in charge of the Twenty20 side for the World Cup at home next month.

