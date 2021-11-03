AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable Playing XIs for Australia vs Bangladesh Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Match, November 04, 03:30 PM IST

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs Bangladesh: Australia will take on Bangladesh in Match 34 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday. After a brilliant start to their T20 World Cup campaign, Australia were handed a thrashing by England and this has left their campaign on a knife-edge.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have not tasted any win even in their campaign in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup. However, Australia will not be taking them lightly as they were handed a 4-1 thrashing by Bangladesh in the T20 series in August.

Australia will need to be ruthless in this match against Bangladesh as they need a thumping win against Bangladesh if they have to challenge South Africa for the second spot in their group.

However, Bangladesh would want to spoil this party for Australia and this should serve as a major driving force for the Mahmudullah-led side.

Ahead of the match between Australia vs Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs BAN Telecast

The Australia vs Bangladesh game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

AUS vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between Australia vs Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs BAN Match Details

Australia will clash with Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai at 03:30 PM IST on November 04, Thursday.

AUS vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- David Warner

Vice-Captain- Mushfiqur Rahim

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mahmudullah

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

AUS vs BAN Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam

