AUS vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Mitchell Starc Warns Jos Buttler Not to Leave Crease at Non-striker's End

Premier Australia pacer Mitchell Starc gave a warning to England limited-overs captain Jos Buttler to not leave his crease early at non-striker’s end during the third T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra. It was during the fifth over of the match when Starc was seen having an exchange with Buttler where he asked him to stay in the crease at the non-striker’s end as the visuals of the incident went viral on social media.

Reportedly, Buttler quickly responded and said, “don’t think I did.” However several images went viral on Twitter where Buttler was seen leaving his crease early at the non-striker’s end before the bowler delivered his ball.

Mitchell Starc tells England captain Jos Buttler not to leave his crease early at the non-striker’s end.#AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/27JH9E5WV1 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) October 14, 2022

Mitch Starc pointed out to Jos Buttler that he was leaving his ground before Starc released the ball. Buttler replied “don’t think I was”. These pics are from the ball before and the 3 balls after Starc made the comment. #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/WruM3URh5y — Andrew Donnison (@Donno79) October 14, 2022

Earlier, Buttler was dismissed in IPL 2019 by Ravichandran Ashwin via non-striker’s run-out which was then termed as Mankad. The incident sparked a big debate as several English cricketers slammed Ashwin and said it was against the spirit of the game, while many supported the veteran spinner to dismiss the Englishman within laws of the cricket.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl against England in Canberra.

England won the opening two T20Is, both by eight runs, as the home side struggled for form ahead of their hosting of the T20 World Cup.

Finch, playing his 100th T20 international, confirmed that fellow opener David Warner had been rested after hurting his neck while fielding in the second T20 on Wednesday.

He also said Steve Smith would play, after being left out of the team for the opening two matches. Finch, who will open the batting with Glenn Maxwell, said Australia needed to get better when batting second.

“We’ve got to get better at chasing. It’s something that over the last little period we’ve stumbled a bit,” he said. “We think it’s the right call on this wicket.”



Buttler said he would also have chosen to field first.

“We’d have liked to have bowled purely for the fact that we’ve batted first in the previous two,” he said.

England have recalled pace bowler Mark Wood and seamer Chris Woakes for Sam Curran and Chris Jordan.

