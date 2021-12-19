AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Adelaide Live Score: Buttler Takes a Stunner as Broad Removes Harris

AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 4 in Adelaide Live Score: The third day of the ongoing pink Test in Adelaide witnessed the sheer brilliance of the Australian bowlers. The hosts bundled out Joe Root’s England for 236, taking a massive 237-run lead. But Smith & Co. chose to bat again instead of enforcing follow on. At stumps, Australia posted 45 for 1, stretching their lead to 282 in the second innings.

Under-pressure opener Marcus Harris survived both that and a crucial 17-over period under lights to finish unbeaten on 21 along with nightwatchman Michael Neser (2).

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Scorecard and Updates

Australia remains unbeaten in the eight pink-ball tests it has played, partly because of game management and partly because of skill. A large chunk of that day-night expertise can be attributed to Starc.

No bowler enjoys using the pink ball as much as the left-hander, who claimed 4-37 in the first innings at Adelaide Oval. His record now stands at 50 wickets — 18 ahead of next-best Josh Hazlewood — at an average of 18.10 in day-night tests.

Cameron Green was also influential for Australia on Saturday with 2-24, claiming the key wicket of Joe Root and ending a 138-run stand between the England skipper and Dawid Malan.

Australia will now likely try to bat through until the twilight session on Sunday before leaving England with the best part of four sessions to save the match on the final day Monday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here