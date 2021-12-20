AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score: Australia Eye Big Win Against England

Here comes the final day of the 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide where Australia is eyeing another stunning victory against arch-rivals England. The hosts need to pick the remaining six wickets and win another Pink Test to lead the ongoing series 2-0. England are stuttering at the moment, especially after the fall of captain Joe Root on the fourth day. At stumps, the visitors were 82 for 4, requiring 386 runs to win.

England’s hopes are pinned on Ben Stokes who was batting on 3 not out, after facing 40 deliveries so far. If the Aussie manage to take the all-rounder down early, they can likely wrap up the game before heading for the dinner.

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Scorecard and Updates

Earlier on Sunday, England opener Haseeb Hameed yet again flopped when Jhye Richardson found the glove of the opener in his first over and sent him packing without scoring.

Rory Burns (34) and Dawid Malan (20) shared 44 runs before Australia struck three times in the last session. Malan, who was dropped by captain Steve Smith in the lone slip off Nathan Lyon, didn’t last much longer and was out lbw to fast bowler Michael Neser in the next over.

Australia declared its second innings at 230-9 during the middle session. First-innings centurion Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head top-scored, making 51 apiece, with Cameron Green adding an unbeaten 33 as Australia sought quick runs in the evening session.

Before play, Root was hit in the lower abdomen while batting in the nets and was taken to hospital for further assessment. He was cleared of any serious injury and returned to the field later in the session.

