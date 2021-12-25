AUS vs ENG Dream11 Prediction And Tips For Ashes 3rd Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Australia vs England, December 26, 05:00 AM

Australia have all set to take on England in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The hosts have played dominant cricket so far in the historic series and a win at MCG will seal the deal for them. The tourists lost the opening Test at The Gabba by nine wickets, which was followed by a 275-run humiliation at the Adelaide Oval. And, going into the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26, Root’s men are staring down the barrel of losing the series within 14 days of play.

Pat Cummins will return to lead the Australian team after a Covid-enforced quarantine break, England will once again be at the mercy of a potent bowling attack that will have the likes of the captain himself, Mitchell Starc, Test debutant Scott Boland, Cameron Green and spinner Nathan Lyon.

While, England have made several changes to their playing XI for the do-or-die clash. Out of form batters, Rory Burns and Ollie Pope are dropped as they made place for Zack Crawley and Jonny Bairstow. While Mark Wood and Jack Leach returned to the XI in place of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes. The tourists’ focus is completely on the likely batting-friendly wicket to try and gather some runs and make a push for victory, and then go all out in the remaining two Tests — at the SCG and Hobart.

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Telecast

The Australia vs England 3rd Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming Online

The 3rd Test AUS vs ENG is will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The third Test match of the series will be played on Sunday, December 26, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match will start from 05:00 AM.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne

Vice-captain: Joe Root

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow

Batters: David Warner, Dawid Malan, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: Joe Root, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Ollie Robinson

Australia vs England 3rd Test Playing XIs:

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.

