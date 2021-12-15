AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, December 16, 9:30 AM IST

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ashes 2021-22 match between Australia and England: The Ashes 2021-22 now moves to the Adelaide Oval. Australia and England will be playing the day-night Test match from December 16 to December 20 and the players will be eager to exploit the pink ball.

At present, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The hosts were absolutely brilliant in the first Test as they defeated England by nine wickets on day four of The Gabba Test. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc were the stars will the ball while David Warner and Travis Head made headlines with the bat.

England will be hoping for a much better performance in Adelaide to deny the hosts a massive lead of 2-0. Joe Root’s side is expected to make some key changes including the inclusion of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Australia, on the other hand, will be missing the services of pacer Josh Hazelwood due to an injury.

Ahead of the match between Australia and England; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ENG Telecast

The second Test will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

The second Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

The second Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from 09:30 AM IST on December 16, Thursday.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Joe Root, Travis Head, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Marnus Labuschagne

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Ollie Robinson

AUS vs ENG Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

England: Joe Root (c), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes

