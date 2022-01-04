AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction For 4th Test: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Ashes 2021-22, January 5, 5:00 AM IST, Sydney

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ashes 2021-22 match between Australia and England: The fourth Ashes 2021-22 Test match between Australia and England will be played from January 05 to January 09 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia have already retained the urn and will be aiming for a 5-0 whitewash.

The team has delivered splendid performances in the tournament so far as they won the first Test by nine wickets and followed it up with another two victories by 275 runs and an innings and 14 runs in the second and third match respectively.

Brimming with confidence, the team will hope to pull off another win to give another blow to the English side. Undoubtedly, Australia will start the match as prime favorites.

England, on the other hand, will be playing the remaining two Test matches for their pride. Winning the upcoming games can act as a consolation prize for the team for losing the trophy. The visitors have enough firepower in their squad to surprise the favorites in the first match of 2022.

Ahead of the match between Australia and England; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ENG Telecast

Australia vs England Test match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs ENG Live Streaming

The match between Australia and England will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs ENG Match Details

Australia will be up against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 05:00 AM IST from January 05, Wednesday.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Haseeb Hameed

Allrounders: Joe Root, Ben Stokes

Bowlers: James Anderson, Mark Wood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

AUS vs ENG Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk)

England: Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood

