AUS vs ENG T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia vs England, Match 26, October 28

Australia and England will lock horns in a blockbuster Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup on October 28. The hosts registered a convincing win against Sri Lanka in their last match. That win has revived Australia’s title defence. The Aussies will be the favourites when they host England at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. But they will have to contend with a dangerous England side. Jos Buttler-led England were stunned in their last match against Ireland and they will be looking to get their campaign back on track. Skipper Jos Buttler and Alex Hales will be key to their chances on Friday. There is very little to choose between the two teams and the match promises to be a thriller.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and England, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and England be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and England will be played on October 28, Friday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and England be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and England will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup match between Australia and England begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and England will begin at 1:30 pm IST, on October 28.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20 World Cup match between Australia and England?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and England will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup match between Australia and England?

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: David Warner, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mark Wood

AUS vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Australia Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

