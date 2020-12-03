AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online

- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Australia Live Streaming Online
AUS vs IND 1st T20I Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check AUS vs IND match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 5:45 PM IST
After sweeping the IND vs AUS ODI series 2-1, hosts Australia will take on India in the first T20 international match of the three-match series at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The Australia vs India 1st T20I match is scheduled to start at 1:40pm IST.
Also read: Hardik Pandya at Number 6, Maxwell's Strike Rate & Kohli's Hundred-Less Streak - Numbers That Define ODI Series
With the ODIs out of the way, the focus now turns to the shortest format of the game. As the majority of players from both sides have IPL experience, the T20I series might be a close contest for them. The Aussies will look to get back their winning momentum with a win in this game and hopefully win this series as well. However, they will be without the services of their star batsman David Warner.
Also read: KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar, Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott & Other Key Battles
Whereas, India have the momentum on their side post a superb win in the third ODI at the same venue. The visitors successfully managed to avoid the whitewash by beating the hosts by 13 runs. India’s past record in the T20Is against Australia is quite sound, as they whitewashed them in the 2016 tour, followed by a drawn series in the 2018-19 season. India too made few changes to the squad as Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are likely to feature in the playing XI.
With both teams eyeing a win in this fixture, fans will be treated for an exciting game of T20 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
When will the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) start?
The first T20I match will be played on Friday, December 4.
Where will the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) be played?
The match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.
What time will the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) begin?
The match will begin at 1:40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND)?
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 will be broadcasted on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.
How do I watch the live streaming of the third ODI match between Australia (AUS) vs India (IND)?
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
Australia vs India Playing XIs
Australia: D'Arcy Short or Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott
India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking