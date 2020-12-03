AUS vs IND Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
IND
AUS289/10(50.0) RR 6.04
India beat Australia by 13 runs
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueMatch Ended191/3(20.0) RR 9.55
SA
ENG192/1(20.0) RR 9.55
England beat South Africa by 9 wickets
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
AUS vs IND Dream11 Predictions, India Tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
AUS vs IND Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / AUS vs IND Dream11 Best Picks / AUS vs IND Dream11 Captain / AUS vs IND Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 3:15 PM IST
Manuka Oval will witness the first T20 match of the three-match series between India and Australia tomorrow. The Australia vs India first T20 game will commence at 1.40 pm IST.Australia outperformed India in the recently concluded three-match ODI series by 2-1. The Kagaroos won the first two fixtures of the series, while the Men in Blue emerged victorious in the last game. Australia defeated India in the first ODI by 66 runs and in the second ODI by 51 runs. India prevented a whitewash of the series by winning the third ODI by 13 runs.India lost the first two matches mainly because of poor bowling performance. On the other hand, Indian batsmen have impressed with their performance. Players like skipper Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya delivered with the bat in two of three ODI games.
Also read: Umar Akmal Awaits Fate as CAS Reserves Verdict After Hearing
The Men in Blue will be trying to avenge the loss of ODI series by winning the T20 series. For the upcoming T20 games, Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson are likely to get a place in the playing XI. Australia, who appear to be a balanced side, are the clear favourites. Their players like Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell played a crucial role in the series win. It is to be seen if they will be able to repeat the performance of ODI series in the T20 series.
AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Live Streaming
All matches of the India tour of Australia 2020 can be watched online on SonyLIV.
AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE ()
AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia vs India: Match Details
December 4 – 1.40 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India captain: Virat Kohli
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India vice-captain: Aaron Finch
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India wicketkeeper: KL Rahul
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India batsmen: Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India all-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Hardik Pandya
India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, AUS vs IND Dream11 team for Australia vs India bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan
AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, Australia probable playing 11 against India: D'Arcy Short or Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott
AUS vs IND India tour of Australia 2020 T20 Match 1, India probable playing 11 against Australia: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking