Australia will welcome India at Manuka Oval for the first T20I of the three-match series tomorrow. The Australia vs India first T20 will start at 1.40 pm IST. Both the sides took on each other in the recently-concluded One-Day International (ODI) series. Australia won the series 2-1.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
AUS vs IND Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Australia v India first T20 match | Australia will welcome India at Manuka Oval for the first T20I of the three-match series tomorrow. The Australia vs India first T20 will start at 1.40 pm IST. Both the sides took on each other in the recently-concluded One-Day International (ODI) series. Australia won the series 2-1. The hosts emerged victorious in the first two games, while India outperformed Australia in the last ODI.Several players of both the teams caught attention with their performance. In the first ODI, Australian skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored centuries, while David Warner smashed a half-century. Glenn Maxwell played a quick innings, hitting 45 off 19 balls. From India, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya made fifties.
Also read: KL Rahul vs Ashton Agar, Hardik Pandya vs Sean Abbott & Other Key Battles
In the second ODI game, Smith again scored a hundred and Warner a fifty. Marnus Labuschagne also smashed a half-century in that game. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul starred in the losing match, making fifties. Pandya, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja played a crucial role in India’s win in the third ODI. The three players scored fifties – Kohli hit 63, Jadeja 66 (not out) and Pandya 92 (not out). Finch and Maxwell scored half-centuries for Australia, putting up a fight.
Also read: Did MS Dhoni Have a Role to Play in Ravindra Jadeja's Classy Innings?
Smith won the Player of the Series award for his consistent and outstanding batting performance in the three-match ODI series.The entry of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson into the Indian side for T20 is expected to provide strength to the already strong batting line-up. On the other hand, inclusion of Mitchell Starc is likely to bolster the bowling line-up of Australia. However, they need to find a player who could fill the place of David Warner as he will not be playing in the upcoming T20 series due to injury.
Australia Probable Playing XI: D'Arcy Short or Matt Wade, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott
India Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking