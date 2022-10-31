Australia vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2022 Latest Updates: Unchanged IRE Opt to Bowl First, Zampa Replaces Agar For AUS

Read more

The Group 1 or Group of Death is living up to the billing with some help from the weather. The washout of the Melbourne double header last week has kept all six teams mathematically alive in the semifinals race although New Zealand seem to be the firm favourites to seal one of the two spots up for grabs. The rest of the pack seems to be in a dogfight for the second spot and Monday’s lone match of the T20 World Cup will help the winner shore up its prospects but it’s quite possible that net run-rate could have the final say with three teams – England, Ireland and Australia – locked on three points each with NRR being the only factor right now that separates them on the points table. This is the first time in 10 years that Australia and Ireland will be squaring off in a T20 clash having last played at the 2012 T20 World Cup.

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

Australia will play against Ireland on October 31, Monday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) be played?

The match will be conducted at The Gabba in Brisbane.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) begin?

The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia (AUS) vs Ireland (IRE) match?

The Australia vs Ireland match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the match between Australia (AUS) and Ireland (IRE)?

Australia vs Ireland match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia probable playing XI against Ireland: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Adam Zampa

Ireland probable playing XI against Australia: Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany

