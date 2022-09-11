AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Australia vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd ODI

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ODI series third match between Australia and New Zealand: The Trans-Tasman rivalry continues as Australia will take on New Zealand in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (September 11), at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

Australia has already wrapped up the series after winning the first two ODIs convincingly, but this won’t be a dead rubber fixture as ICC World Super League points are at stake. The biggest highlight of the match will be that this would be the last ODI of the Australian skipper Aaron Finch as he has announced his retirement from the 50-over format. Finch would want to end his tenure with a resounding victory on Sunday.

On the other hand, the Kiwis have surprisingly looked out of sorts in the first couple of games. Their big guns have not fired yet in the series. Martin Guptil, Tom Latham, and Michael Bracewell were all in scintillating form, coming into the series but have succumbed under pressure against Mitchell Starc and company.

New Zealand might bring in Fin Allen or Glenn Phillips who were in fine fettle before the series to freshen up things. Bowling hasn’t really been a concern as Trent Boult and the rest of the attack have rattled the Australian batters in the first two matches.

Will Aaron Finch end his ODI career with a 3-0 whitewash over eternal rivals or will the Black Caps complete retribution by throwing a punch back at the hosts? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of the ODI series match between Australia and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs NZ Telecast

The third match of the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs NZ Live Streaming

The third match of the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the SONYLIV app and website.

AUS vs NZ Match Details

The AUS vs NZ ODI series third match will be played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, Australia on Sunday, September 11, at 9:50 am IST.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cameron Green

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Alex Carey

Batsmen: David Warner, Steven Smith, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Fin Allen, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

