AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Australia vs New Zealand 2022 Cazaly’s Stadium, September 8

Check here AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction For 2nd ODI: Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in the blockbuster second ODI of the three-match series at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. Although, Australia eked out a win in the first ODI, their batters failed to impress. Chasing a low target of 233 runs, none of the Australia batter put up any resistance against a quality Kiwi pace-attack. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey and all-rounder Cameron Green won it for Australia by stitching together a valuable partnership.

Aaron Finch and Co will be aiming to clinch the series by winning the second ODI in a convincing fashion. Skipper Aaron Finch would also like to get some runs under his belt and lead from the front. Meanwhile, New Zealand will look to salvage the series by winning the second ODI. They showed great fighting spirit in the previous match. However, Kane Williamson and Co will hope that their batters come up with the goods in the all-important second ODI.

Ahead of the 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be played on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

What time will the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI begin?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 9:50 am IST, on September 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia vs New Zealand 2nd ODI?

The 2nd ODI between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Carey

Vice-captain: Cameron Green

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Alex Carey

Batters: David Warner, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia vs New Zealand Possible XIs

Australia Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

