AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: 1st ODI at Cazaly’s Stadium, Australia vs New Zealand 2022 Captain, Vice-captain, September 6, 9:50 AM IST

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s ODI series match between Australia and New Zealand: The Trans-Tasman rivalry returns as Australia will clash against New Zealand in an enthralling three-match ODI series. The first encounter will take place on Tuesday (September 6) at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

The ODI series was scheduled to begin in 2020 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The intense rivalry has now returned and both sides have been in pretty good form in the white ball formats. Australia just defeated Zimbabwe in an ODI series while New Zealand won their most recent series against the West Indies.

Australia struggled a bit with the bat against Zimbabwe. In the final ODI of the series, they were bowled out for just 141 runs on the board. Captain Aaron Finch’s form will be a big concern as he has not been consistent at the top of the order.

Big guns like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Alex Carey have also not fired in the recent matches. Veteran batter David Warner has been in terrific form and will want to capitalise on his purple patch against the Blackcaps.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will be eager to continue their fine form in ODIs. Many new players, such as Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Finn Allen, have stepped up and shown significant development in recent times. Their bowling has also looked strong, with speed and spin working in tandem for the White Ferns. Kane Williamson and his men will be looking to hunt down the Kangaroos in their own backyard.

Ahead of the ODI series match between Australia and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs NZ Telecast

The ODI series match between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

AUS vs NZ Live Streaming

The ODI series match between Australia and New Zealand is available to be streamed live on the SONYLIV app and website.

AUS vs NZ Match Details

The AUS vs NZ ODI series match will be played at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, Australia on Tuesday, September 6, at 9:50 am IST.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Cameron Green

Vice-captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Tom Latham

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill

All-rounders: Mitchell Santner, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

