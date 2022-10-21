AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia vs New Zealand, Match 1, October 22

Australia will take on New Zealand in the first match of the Super 12 stage on October 22. There is a 90% chance of rain in Sydney which may affect the match between these two arch-rivals. New Zealand suffered a humiliating defeat against Australia in the final of last year’s T20 World Cup. That match will be on the minds of the Kiwis when they take the field on Saturday. Kane Williamson and Co will have revenge on their minds.

Australia is playing very well in the shortest format of the game for the last few months. The likes of David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh are in the form of their lives. Moreover, the formidable Australian bowling attack will feature Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc. New Zealand will have to be at the top of their game if they are to win against the hosts.

Ahead of the riveting T20I between Australia and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the T20I between Australia and New Zealand be played?

The T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the T20I between Australia and New Zealand be played?

The T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20I between Australia and New Zealand begin?

The T20I between Australia and New Zealand will begin at 12:30 pm IST, on October 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T20I between Australia and New Zealand?

The T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20I between Australia and New Zealand?

The T20I between Australia and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Vice-Captain: David Warner

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Matthew Wade

Batsmen: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult

AUS vs NZ Probable Playing XI:

Australia Probable Playing Line-up: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Predicted Playing Line-up: Kane Williamson, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here