AUS vs SA, 3rd Test: Labuschagne Calls for a Cigarette Lighter While Batting on Day 1. Here's Why - WATCH

In a funny turn of events, Marnus Labuschagne was seen making visual gestures as though he was smoking, which looked like he was putting a cigarette between his lips. He then flicked his thumb up and down to suggest that he was pressing a lighter. The message got through to his teammates as they arrived with a lighter. Labuschagne ordered the lighter to make repairs for his helmet on the field. There was presumably an issue with the helmet lining, and he scorched it using the lighter. Quite a few must have been shocked at his gesture, but the following turn of events cleared the air up.

In a video shared on the official Twitter account of Cricket Australia, we can see Marnus initially signal at his helmet after which he makes a gesture which looks like smoking.

Michael Hussey shared his thoughts live on air and said “Maybe there is some material on the underside. Maybe there is some fraying on it, he wants to burn that fraying material, I am not sure!”

Looking at the funny side, a fellow commentator stated “He is asking for a cigarette lighter I presume; he doesn’t want a quick dart in the break!”

Australia and South Africa are battling it out in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the three-match series. The Aussies have won the previous two games to clinch the series and have a chance at inflicting a whitewash should they claim victory in this match.

The Australian team were batting first with Labuschagne scoring a sturdy 79 runs before getting dismissed by Anrich Nortje. The 29-year-old African pacer also clinched the wicket of David Warner. Warner managed a paltry 10 runs before making his way back to the pavilion. Usman Khwaja also helped set up a great platform for the Aussies with his half-century.

With a rating of 130, Australia is first in the ICC Men’s Test team ranking in World cricket. The Aussies have further cemented this position with their dominant display against the South Africans. Following this, the Australian side will take on the Indian team, currently second in Men’s test rankings in a four-match Test series that will commence on February 9.

