AUS vs SA: Dean Elgar's Sarcastic Reply to Nathan Lyon's 'Santa' Jibe | WATCH

After the massive defeat at the Gabba, the South African cricket team was out to get the equalizer in the second Test match against Australia at Melbourne cricket ground. But spirited bowling from the hosts made sure that Dean Elgar and his men were left tottering on the opening day of the Test match, having bundled out for a paltry 189.

Although the bowlers ruled the roost in the opening session, a freak incident became the most-watched highlight snippet on social media. In fact, it was involving the skipper who rode on a stroke of luck but failed to make much of it.

It all happened in the 13th over the innings when Scott Boland pitched one short. The batter, Elgar, tried to play that off his hips but never connected. As a result, the ball rolled over to the stumps and even hit it. But couldn’t dislodge the stumps.

This triggered Australia’s Nathan Lyon to unleash his verbal volley. “I reckon that’s your Santa present….That’s Santa coming late I reckon." Elgar fired back “I’ve been a good boy” before Lyon doubled down.

“Never. You’re never on the good list," Lyon can be heard responding to Elgar.

Elgar failed to ride on this lucky moment and instead threw caution to the wind as he took on the arm of Marnus Labuschagne who ran him out for 26 off 68.

Green takes five as Australia seize control of 2nd South Africa Test

Allrounder Cameron Green took a career-best 5-27 as Australia ripped through South Africa’s fragile batting before piling on late runs to seize control of the second Test in Melbourne on Monday.

After the visitors were dismissed for 189, an aggressive David Warner, in his 100th Test, was unbeaten on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on five to steer the hosts to 45-1 at stumps on day one.

Usman Khawaja was out for one, caught behind by Kyle Verreynne off Kagiso Rabada. Australia won the first of three Tests by six wickets inside two days on a hostile and green Gabba pitch in Brisbane last week.

