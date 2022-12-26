AUS vs SA: Former Australia Coach Slams South Africa for 'Pretty Dumb Cricket' On Opening Day

South Africa found themselves amidst all sorts of trouble as they were reduced to 92/5 just after Lunch on the opening day of the second Test match against Australia at MCG. This was unexpected after they were beaten in the opening Test match at the Gabba where the match was finished within two days.

The MCG wicket was less bowler-friendly, but Australian captain Pat Cummins surprisingly chose to field at a venue where toss-winning teams normally bat first.

South African skipper Dean Elgar said he was bewildered by the decision, but it proved to be inspired.

Nevertheless, Elgar couldn’t walk the talk and a callous run out brought him under the firing line from commentators, especially former Australia coach Justin Langer who slammed the whole Proteas squad for playing some ‘dumb cricket.’

Elgar took on Marnus Labuschagne, who did some incredible fielding, and paid the price. His throw was right on the money and found Elgar short of the crease. This infuriated Langer who couldn’t believe what he saw.

“The great Allan Border once told me, Test cricket is about five days of cricket. What we have seen in this first session, we have seen some pretty dumb cricket from South Africa,” Langer said on 7 Cricket.

“A poor decision by the captain to take on Marnus in the first session. A cardinal sin. Run- outs in Test cricket are a cardinal sin. Then what happens, Bavuma next ball. All of a sudden a run-out. We have seen some poor decisions by South Africa today. As Ricky (Ponting) said, Bavuma could have left that ball with the extra bounce here every day of the week. There’s five days of cricket. De Bruyn’s dismissal, poor decision making. This has not been great batting by South Africa all morning.”

At the break, Khaya Zondo and Kyle Verreynne had yet to score after Elgar, who passed 5,000 Test runs, and Temba Bavuma both fell in the final few minutes of the session.

On a humid day, Cummins asked some searching early questions, dropping Elgar on seven off his own bowling and then having two big lbw shouts against Sarel Erwee denied.

Erwee lived dangerously and was no match for local hero Scott Boland, playing on his home ground in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood.

