AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction For 3rd T20I: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Australia vs Sri Lanka 2022, February 15, 1:40 PM IST

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka: Australia are just one victory away from sealing the five-match series against Sri Lanka. The host will hope to get done with the job as they will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the third T20 International of the five-match series.

The Kangaroos cruised to a 20-run victory in the first T20 International as Adam Zampa picked up a three-wicket haul. In the second game, the two teams served a thriller as they both scored 164 runs to end the game in a draw.

Australia had the last laugh as they won the Super Over courtesy of Josh Hazelwood. The seamer gave away just five runs in six balls. The Australian bowlers will again look to dominate the 22-yard pitch to help Australia take an unassailable lead.

Talking about Sri Lanka, the visitors need to perform brilliantly to win their first T20 International in the series. The batter should work on improving their performance.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka tour of Australia.

AUS vs SL Live Streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra at 01:40 PM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Josh Hazlewood

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Pathum Nissanka

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Binura Fernando

AUS vs SL Probable XIs

Australia: Pat Cummins, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk)

Sri Lanka: Dushmantha Chameera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c)

