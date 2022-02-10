AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, February 11, 01:40 PM IST

Australia vs Sri Lanka Dream11, AUS vs SL Dream11 Latest Update, AUS vs SL Dream11 Win, AUS vs SL Dream11 App, AUS vs SL Dream11 2021, AUS vs SL Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AUS vs SL Dream11 Live Streaming

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, is touring Australia for a five-match T20I series. The tour will get underway from February 11, Friday, with the first T20 International scheduled at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The host, Australia, will be high on confidence and momentum as this will be the first time that they will feature in the shortest format of the game after winning the T20 World Cup 2021. They were scheduled to travel to New Zealand for a three-match series in January but it was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a team-building face. The island nation was promising in the T20 World Cup and they will now hope to prepare themselves for the ICC tournament scheduled in October 2022. Sri Lanka have included as many as nine new players in the team and they will be looking forward to trying out new things.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka tour of Australia.

AUS vs SL Live Streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 01:40 PM IST on February 11, Friday.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain- Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: Aaron Finch, Ben McCdermott, Avishka Fernando, Steve Smith

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana

AUS vs SL Probable XIs:

Australia: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Aaron Finch, Ben McCdermott, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal (wk)

