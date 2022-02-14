AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I match, February 13, 01:40 PM IST

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka: Australia have taken a lead of 1-0 in the three-match series against Sri Lanka by winning the first T20 International by 20 runs. Sri Lanka will now play the must-win encounter as the two teams will face each other in the second T20I on February 13, Sunday, in Sydney.

Ben McDermott let his bat do all the taking in the first match as he ended up as the top run-getter for the host. The opening batter smashed 53 runs to help his team post 149 runs on the scoreboard. He found an ally in Marcus Stoinis who added 30 runs to the scoreboard in 17 balls.

Following the score, Sri Lanka were hit by a storm named Adam Zampa. The leg-spinner delivered a top performance by picking three wickets at an economy rate of 4.5. Though a few Sri Lankan batters looked decent with the bat, the team could muster just 122 runs. The visitors need to come up with better strategies with the bat in the second T20I to level the series.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka tour of Australia.

AUS vs SL Live Streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 01:40 PM IST on February 13, Sunday.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain- Ben McCdermott

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade

Batters: Josh Inglis, Ben McCdermott, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Chamika Karunaratne

AUS vs SL Probable XIs:

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here