AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 5th T20I match, February 20, 11:40 AM IST

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 5th T20I match between Australia and Sri Lanka: The Sri Lanka tour of Australia 2022 is already done and dusted. Australia completely dominated Sri Lanka to win the first four T20 Internationals and take a winning lead of 4-0. The host will now be eyeing the series whitewash as they will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the last T20 International of the five-match series.

The last match between the two teams will be conducted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 20, Sunday. Sri Lanka ended up with another disappointing performance with the bat in the fourth T20 International. Batting first in the game, the island nation scored only 139 runs.

The opening batter Pathum Nissanka was again the lone warrior as he scored 46 runs. It was a combined effort by the Australian bowling line-up as Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson picked two wickets each. Scoring 140 wasn’t a difficult task for the Men in Yellow. Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis stitched a partnership of 71 runs to take Australia home.

Ahead of the match between Australia and Sri Lanka; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs SL Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the Sri Lanka tour of Australia.

AUS vs SL Live Streaming

Australia vs Sri Lanka game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka contest will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium at 11:40 AM IST on February 20, Sunday.

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pathum Nissanka

Vice-Captain- Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs SL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana, Kane Richardson

AUS vs SL Probable XIs:

Australia: Ben McDermott, Ashton Agar, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis

Sri Lanka: Dushmantha Chameera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal (wk)

