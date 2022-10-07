AUS vs WI Dream11 Prediction For 2nd T20: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI, Australia vs West Indies 2022, October 7

Australia will take on West Indies in the crucial second T20I of the two-match series on October 7. Aaron Finch and Co secured a gritty win in the first T20I against the visitors. Riding on the back of Matthew Wade’s 39 off 29 balls, Australia registered an untidy three-wicket win with a ball to spare. Skipper Aaron Finch also got some runs under his belt. But Australia will want to register a more convincing victory on Friday. Moreover, the Australian team management will be concerned with the form of Glenn Maxwell.

West Indies will be hurting from their narrow loss in the first game. They were not good in the field and dropped easy catches. Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies would want to get their preparation for the T20 World Cup back on track in the second game. Ahead of the second T20I between Australia and West Indies, here is all you need to know:

When will the 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies be played?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane.

What time will the 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies begin?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will begin at 1:40 pm IST, on October 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia and West Indies will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: Cameron Green

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Brandon King

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith

AUS vs WI Predicted Playing XI

Australia Predicted Playing Line-up: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies Predicted Playing Line-up: Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

