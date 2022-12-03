AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne Joins Elites With Second Century in Perth Test Against West Indies

Australia middle order batter Marnus Labuschagne created a sensational record in the first Test match against West Indies. The 29-year-old smashed a hundred in the second innings which meant he had scored a double hundred and a hundred in the same match.

The masterful number three was not out 104 when Australia declared its second innings at lunch on day four and set the West Indies 498 to win the first Test in Perth.

It followed his 204 in the first innings and made him only the third Australian to hit 200 and 100 in the same Test, after Doug Walters and Greg Chappell.

Only five others have made the grade, including West Indies greats Brian Lara and Lawrence Rowe, India’s Sunil Gavaskar, England’s Graham Gooch and Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Cricket Australia said.

Labuschagne was targeted by a series of short balls by Alzarri Joseph early in his knock Saturday, including an edge that hit his helmet and was caught at gully while he was on 19.

He was preparing to walk off the field when a no-ball was called and he made the most of his life to reach the milestone.

“Obviously a bit of luck today with that bouncer, he (Joseph) was bowling fast there and it got away," Labuschagne said.

“It’s always nice, it’s something I’ve never done in Test cricket (double century and century in the same match), very proud."

Earlier The home side resumed at Perth Stadium on 29-1 after bowling out the visitors for 283 on Friday in reply to their 598-4 declared in the first innings.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins opted against enforcing the follow on to give his bowlers time to rest, with the declaration coming during the lunch break after reaching 182-2.

David Warner, who began on 17, was the only wicket to fall, out for 48.

Labuschagne made 204 in the first innings and confidently built on his overnight three. Steve Smith, who hit an unbeaten 200 in the first innings, was not out 20.

