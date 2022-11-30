AUS vs WI: 'We Had to Weigh Up Whether....'-Aussie Coach Explains Rationale Behind Batting First On Bouncy Perth

Australia have pushed West Indies on to the back-foot in the opening day of the first Test match at the Optus Stadium Perth. Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bat against the West Indies in the first Test at Perth Stadium on Wednesday and the decision turned out to be quit right.

Meanwhile a number of pundits asked coach Andre McDonald the rationale behind the aggressive decision on a pacey wicket like Perth.

Speaking on their strategy while batting first, coach Andrew McDonald said: “We had to weigh up whether the first session was going to be a bit too sporting, or the back end was going to crack up and potentially deteriorate."

Australia, who haven’t played a Test since touring Sri Lanka in July, left out pace bowler Scott Boland and opener Marcus Harris from the 13, as expected, on what is should be a fast, bouncy surface.

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja shared in a 142-run stand Wednesday to put Australia on track for a big total in the opening Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium.

The hosts reached 162-2 at tea following captain Pat Cummins’ decision to bat in hot and dry conditions.

After getting the early wicket of David Warner for five, the West Indies had to toil for hours in the heat to bag another, with a patient Khawaja compiling 65 off 149 balls before edging Kyle Mayers to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva Labuschagne was 81 not out and Steve Smith unbeaten on four at the break as the West Indies target a first Test win in Australia for 25 years.

Labuschagne and Khawaja came together after Warner fell to young paceman Jayden Seales, and hardly put a foot wrong.

They had to work hard for runs against economical bowling in the opening session of the first Test between the sides for nearly seven years, reaching 72-1 at lunch.

But they accelerated the run rate after the break with Labuschagne bringing up his 14th half-century in his 29th Test with a three off Jason Holder.

A faultless Khawaja, who has been a rock at the top of the order this year, soon followed, cracking spinner Roston Chase for four then a single to reach his 18th half-century in his 52nd Test.

