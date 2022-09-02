AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

Australian bowling attack has so far been in sublime form in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. The Regis Chakabva-led side could only manage to register 200 runs in the first ODI. Aussies did not have much trouble in reaching the target as they scored the winning runs with 99 balls to spare. Australia pacer Cameron Green was adjudged Man of the Match for picking up five wickets.

Things got worse in the second match as Zimbabwe even failed to reach the three digit mark. Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets each in the second ODI as Zimbabwe were bundled out for a paltry total of 96. Australia had eventually won the match by eight wickets

The Aaron Finch-led side will now be aiming for a whitewash as they are set to face Zimbabwe in the third ODI on Saturday. The final match of the series is set to be played at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville.

Ahead of the third ODI match between Australia and Zimbabwe; here is everything you need to know:

AUS vs ZIM Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Australia vs Zimbabwe third ODI match.

AUS vs ZIM Live Streaming

The third ODI match between Australia (AUS) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS vs ZIM Match Details

The AUS vs ZIM third ODI match will be played at the Riverway Stadium in Townsville on Saturday, September 3 at 5:10 am IST.

AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mitchell Starc

Vice-Captain: Adam Zampa

Suggested Playing XI for AUS vs ZIM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey, Regis Chakabve

Batsmen: David Warner, Steve Smith, Ryan Burl

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australia (AUS) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

Australia Predicted Starting Line-up: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabve (captain and wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava

