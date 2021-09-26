AUS-W s IND-W: Jhulan Goswami Breaches 600 Career Wickets Mark

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami achieved a personal milestone of 600 career wickets when she had Australia’s captain Meg Lanning caught behind for a duck in the 3rd ODI between India and Australia at McKay on Sunday. Goswami, 38, is the leading wicket-taker in the format and remains the only bowler in the women’s game to claim over 200 ODI wickets. Playing her 192nd game, Goswami returned figures of 3-37 in her 10 overs, a couple of days after she had bowled a last-ball no-ball to hand Australia a controversial win in the 2nd ODI.

Goswami now has 240 ODI wickets at 21.59, while she has claimed 41 wickets in 11 Test at 17.63 and has 56 T20I wickets in 68 matches, a tally of 337 international wickets. She has 264 wickets in the domestic circuit. She had retired from T20Is in 2018. Goswami claimed Lanning after sending back Rachael Haynes to hand India an early advantage in the 3rd ODI, but a late-order resistance from Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, and Tahlia McGrath ensured that Australia posted a challenging 265/9.

Leading the series 2-0 and with a 26-match winning streak in the format, Australia’s Lanning opted to bat first after a steady start by openers Alyssa Healy and a returning Rachael Haynes, who put on 41, Australia lost Haynes and Lanning in the same over to Goswami. Healy was run out at the non-strikers’ end before Ellyse Perry Pooka Vastrakar for 26 off 47 balls. But Mooney (52) and Gardner (67) put on 98 runs for the fifth wicket to help Australia recovered before McGrath powered her way to a 32-ball 47. India fought back well in the death overs to dent Australia’s charge and held them to 264/9, with Vastrakar and Goswami claiming three wickets each while went to off-spinner Sneh Rana.

