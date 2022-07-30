AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch Australia Women vs Barbados Women Coverage on TV And Online

Australia Women and Barbados Women will face off in a crucial encounter of the Commonwealth Games on July 31. Both Australia and Barbados have made a great start to their CWG 2022 campaigns by winning their respective matches. Australia Women defeated a strong Indian team in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Therefore, their morale will be high and Aussies will be looking to ensure their qualification to the next round by winning their match against Barbados.

Meanwhile, Barbados Women defeated Pakistan Women in a convincing fashion in Game 2 of CWG 2022. However, Australia are the world champions and Barbados will have to play out of their skins to defeat Meg Lanning & Co. Skipper Hayley Matthews had scored a scintillating half-century to propel her team to victory. Barbados will hope that Matthews plays a similar knock against Australia.

Ahead of the CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match be played?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be played on July 31, Sunday.

Where will the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match be played?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match begin?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST, on July 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Australia Women and Barbados Women Possible XIs

Australia Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris

Barbados Women Predicted Line-up: Kycia Knight (wk), Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Williams, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews (c), Trishan Holder, Shai Carrington, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

