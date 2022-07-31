AUS-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction for CWG 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia Women vs Barbados Women 2022, July 31, Edgbaston 10:30 PM IST

&AUS-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the CWG 2022 between Australia Women and Barbados Women: Australia Women and Barbados Women will face-off in a crucial encounter on July 31. Both Australia and Barbados have won their first matches and will be looking to maintain their winning run. Australia Women defeated a strong Indian team in the first match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Therefore, their morale will be high and Aussies will be looking to ensure their qualification to the next round by winning their match against Barbados.

On the other hand, the Barbados Women defeated Pakistan Women in a convincing fashion. However, Australia are the world champions and Barbados will have to play out of their skins to defeat Meg Lanning & Co. Skipper Hayley Matthews had scored a scintillating half-century to propel her team to victory. Matthews will be looking to play a captain’s knock against Australia as well.

Ahead of the CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match be played?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be played on July 31, Sunday.

Where will the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match be played?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match begin?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST, on July 31.

Which TV channels will broadcast the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AUS-W vs BAR-W CWG 2022 match?

The CWG 2022 match between Australia Women and Barbados Women will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: A Healy

Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: A Healy, K Knight

Batters: Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Deandra Dottin,

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Shamilia Connell

Australia Women and Barbados Women Possible Starting XI:

Australia Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Grace Harris

Barbados Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Kycia Knight (wk), Deandra Dottin, Aaliyah Williams, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews (c), Trishan Holder, Shai Carrington, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell

