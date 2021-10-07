AUS-W vs IND-W, 1st T20I Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

The concluding leg of India Women’s tour of Australia is set to kick off on Thursday, October 7, with the visitors squaring off against the Meg Lanning outfit in a three-match T20I series. The T20I tournament opener will be played today at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland and the match is set to begin at 02:10 pm (IST).

Australia Women are currently leading the multi-format series 6-4 as they won the ODI leg of the tour 2-1. The one-off Test between the two teams, which was a day/night affair ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport during most of the match.

Despite losing the ODI series, Team India will be head into the T20I leg of the tournament with an upbeat attitude, having ended the mighty Australian’s 26-match winning streak in the one-dayers.

When will the 1st T20I match between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) start?

The 1st T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be played on Thursday, October 7.

Where will the 1st T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

What time will the 1st T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

The game between Australia Women and India Women will kick off at 02:10 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The match between Australia Women and India Women will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs England Women (ENG-W)?

The live streaming for all matches of the Australia Women vs India Women series is available on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS-W vs IND-W probable XIs:

Australia Women Predicted Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington/Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia/Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh/Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here