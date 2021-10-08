AUS-W vs IND-W, 2nd T20I match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Australia Women vs India Women Live Streaming Online

Indian Women on Thursday kick-started the three-match T20I series against Australia with an intent-filled batting before rain played the spoilsport and the match was abandoned. On Saturday, when India Women will once again square off against Australia Women for the second T20I match, they will look to finish what they started on Thursday evening.

The second T20I match between India and Australia will start at 01:40 pm (IST) and it will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues led India’s batting charge in the T20I tournament opener as she smashed 49 runs off 36 balls to mark her international return. Rodrigues, who last played for India during the country’s ODI series against England, walked on the crease in the fifth over after the early departure of the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

She also witnessed the dismissal of her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, which left India reeling at 55/3. And, after that, it was just a one-woman show as she smashed Aussie bowlers all over the park.

Rodrigues was just one run shy from reaching the fifty run mark when it started pouring. Later, the match was abandoned as the weather did not improve enough to convert it into a shortened contest.

Meanwhile, India Women lost the ODI series 1-2 and the one-off Test between the two nations ended in a draw.

When will the 2nd T20I match between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) start?

The 2nd T20I match between AUS-W vs IND-W will take place on Saturday, October 9.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

What time will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will kick off at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The live streaming for the 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women is available SonyLIV app and JioTv.

AUS-W vs IND-W probable XIs:

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here