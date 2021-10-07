AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I between Australia Women vs India Women, October 7, 02:10 pm IST

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between Australia Women vs India Women: After securing a hard-fought draw in the one-off Test against Australia Women, India Women will now shift their focus to the T20I leg of the series. The two teams will square off against each other in the T20I tournament opener on Thursday, October 7, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. The match is set to begin at 02:10 pm (IST) and the fans can watch the live-action from this game on Sony Sports Network.
Team India started their multi-format Australia series with two back to back losses in the ODIs. However, they salvaged some pride by registering a victory in the final ODI and in the process they also broke the mighty Australians winning streak in the format, which lasted for around three years.
Ahead of the 1st T20I match between Australia Women and India Women; here is everything you need to know:
AUS-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Match Telecast
The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the match between AUS-W and IND-W.
AUS-W vs IND-W 1st T20I Match Live Streaming
The 1st T20I Match between AUS-W vs IND-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
AUS-W vs IND-W Match Details
The 1st T20I match will take place on October 7 at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game between AUS-W vs IND-W starts at 02:10 pm (IST).
AUS-W vs IND-W captain, vice-captain:
Captain: Ellyse Perry
Vice-captain: Shafali Verma
AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy
Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney
All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur
Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Darcie Brown, Tayla Vlaeminck
AUS-W vs IND-W probable playing XI:
Australia Women Predicted Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (w), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington/Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Tayla Vlaeminck
India Women Predicted Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia/Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh/Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
