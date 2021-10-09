AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd T20I between Australia Women vs India Women, October 9, 01:40 pm IST

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 2nd T20I Match between Australia Women vs India Women: Australia Women will lock horns with India Women in the second T20I match of three-match series on Saturday, October 9, at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. Rain played the spoilsport in the T20I tournament opener as only 15.2 overs were played before it start pouring heavily in Queensland on Thursday and forced the organisers to abandon the match. India had a brisk start in the game with Jemimah Rodrigues leading Women in Blue’s batting chart and they must be disappointed for not being able to complete the fixture.

Put in to bat first, India lost both the openers – Smriti Mandhana (17 runs off 10 balls) and Shafali Verma (18 runs off 14 balls) – early in the match. Even India’s T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (12 runs off 5 balls), who is known for her explosive batting style, failed in dazzling the fans as she was removed from the attack by Sophie Molineux in the sixth over.

However, Rodrigues marked her return to international cricket in style by scoring 49 runs off 36 balls before the match was called off.

Meanwhile, the Meg Lanning outfit won the ODI series 1-2 while the one-off Test between Australia Women and India Women ended in a draw.

Date, time, venue, live stream and telecast; here is all you need to know about 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women:

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Match Telecast

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming

The 2nd T20I Match between AUS-W vs IND-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS-W vs IND-W Match Details

The 2nd T20I match will take place on October 9 at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game between AUS-W vs IND-W starts at 01:40 pm (IST).

AUS-W vs IND-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

AUS-W vs IND-W probable playing XI:

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here