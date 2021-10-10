AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for 3rd T20I between Australia Women vs India Women, October 10, 01:40 PM IST

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20I Match between Australia Women vs India Women: In the third and final T20I of the series, Indian women cricket team hope to level the series after suffering a four-wicket loss to the Meg Lanning-led Australian women side in Queensland. The Indian women were able to post 118/8 in the first innings after being asked to bat first in the second T20I.

The top order were unable to contribute as the score read 24/3 in 5.3 overs, which saw the Indian women reeling early in the match. However, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was able to add some runs to the board with the help of her 20-ball 28 before being dismissed by Georgia Wareham. Pooja Vastrakar slammed an unbeaten 26-ball 37 as India were able to put up a fight.

But Beth Mooney (34) and Tahlia McGrath (42*) did the needful as the hosts won the clash by four wickets and have taken a 1-0 lead in the series. The onus is now on the Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian women side to put up a fight and save grace by levelling the series.

Date, time, venue, live stream and telecast; here is all you need to know about 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women:

AUS-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Match Telecast

The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

AUS-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I Match Live Streaming

The 3rd T20I Match between AUS-W vs IND-W can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

AUS-W vs IND-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match will take place on October 10 at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The game between AUS-W vs IND-W starts at 01:40 pm (IST).

AUS-W vs IND-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Meg Lanning

Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

AUS-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Meg Lanning

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

AUS-W vs IND-W probable playing XI:

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

