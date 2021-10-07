AUS-W vs IND-W Live Score, 1st T20I: India Lose Three After Blazing Start

Live now
AUS-W vs IND-W Live Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between India Women and Australia women at Carrara Oval. Four debuts in total with Taliha McGrath and Hannah Darlington getting their T20I caps for Australia , while for India, Renuka Singh makes her international debut while the stylish left-hander Yastika Bhatia makes her T20I debut.Read More
Jemimah Rodrigues is translating her The Hundred form to international cricket and after being snubbed for the ODIs and Test, she is making a big statement. Bhatia also looking really well. Two fours of Garnder’s over.
Debutant Hannah Darlington gets a taste of T20I cricket. Jemimah Rodrigues taking the attack to Darlington. Two over-pitched deliveries were punished with Rodrigues clearing the in-field on both occasions. 11 runs off the over
Nicola Carey into the attack and Bhatia gets one over the in-field and takes a boundary. 7 runs off the over.
Ash Gardner back for her second over and good one for India. Five singles and a four. Rodrigues and Bhatia looking a bit more settled in the middle
Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues have some work to do. The youngsters – one on debut – have to rebuild the Indian innings. And a sedate first over from Ellyse Perry. Just three runs off it
End of the powerplay overs and while India have racked up 55 runs, they have lost three wickets also. Jemimah Rodrigues found a gap between point and backward point to take a boundary of the first ball. Harmanpreet then added another four, but Sophie Molinuex has the last laugh as she traps the Indian skipper for 12.
Tayla Vlaeminck back for her third over and she starts well with three dots and a single, cannot finish well. Harmanpreet pounces of a couple of loose delvieries and two fours for the Indian skipper. Nine runs off the over
Bowling change in the form of off-spinner Ash Gardner and what an over. Both Indian openers are back in the pavilion. Mandhana stepped down the track. but manages to hoist it towards mid-off where Hannah Darlington takes a good catch. Verma then flicks one with ease for a SIX toward mid-wicket. But the veteran Gardner with a terrific comeback and pulls back the length and bit and bowls it a bit wide; Verma slogs sweeps and does not get the elevation and is caught at cow corner by Georgia Wareham. India lose two wickets in the over
Shafali Verma tried to unsettle Vlaeminck, moving around the crease in the first two deliveries, but failed to connect and she connects and connects well with another SIX. Stand and deliver stuff from Verma. Vlaeminck under the pump, bowls two wides also in the over.
Sophie Molineux into the attack and she is greeted by dance down the track by Smirit Mandhana and she takes her first four over mid-on. Two balls later, Mandhana steps out again and this time over long-off and that’s a SIX. Second six of the night for the Indians. Mandhana finished the over in style with an authoritative sweep towards square leg and another FOUR
Tayla Vlaeminck starts off with a no-ball. A big n0-ball at that too. A single of the first legal delivery and here comes Shafali Verma on strike and a SIX off the first ball. Makes room and slices it over the extra cover region and a maximum. Vlaeminck comes back well though with three dots.
India XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck
Australia Women captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first. T20I debuts for Taliha McGrath and Hannah Darlington. International debut for Renuka Singh and T20I debut for Yashtika Bhatia
Harmanpreet Kaur’s return from an injury layoff will make for a heavyweight presence as a buoyant India challenge a multi-dimensional Australian women’s team in a three-match T20I series beginning here on Thursday. The 32-year-old seasoned campaigner missed the ODI leg and the day/night Test against the hosts owing to a thumb injury. But she is now back in the team to add firepower to a batting line-up that comprises a swashbuckling opener in the young Shafali Verma, who complements the flamboyance of Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st T20I between India Women and Australia women at Carrara Oval
PREVIEW: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s return from an injury layoff will make for a heavyweight presence as a buoyant India challenge a multi-dimensional Australian women’s team in a three-match T20I series beginning here on Thursday. The 32-year-old seasoned campaigner missed the ODI leg and the day/night Test against the hosts owing to a thumb injury.
But she is now back in the team to add firepower to a batting line-up that comprises a swashbuckling opener in the young Shafali Verma, who complements the flamboyance of Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. Mandhana will be high on confidence heading into the last leg of the Australian tour, having scored a magnificent maiden Test hundred less than a week ago. The senior opener will certainly look to sustain the momentum, notwithstanding the vast difference between the two formats.
While Harmanpreet is a welcome addition, the highly promising Shafali will be the cynosure of all eyes given her penchant for batting in an aggressive manner, which is aided by her repertoire of strokes on both sides of the wicket. During the tour, the visitors have shown that they can adapt to different formats within a short span of time, something that helped them dominate the pink ball Test, shortly after bringing to an end the Aussies’ three-year world-record streak of 26 wins.
Injuries (groin before series against South Africa and thumb here) may have set her back in recent times but the upcoming three matches will give Harmanpreet the perfect opportunity to regain her touch in the shorter formats before next year’s ODI World Cup. Harmanpreet remains, without an iota of doubt, one of the biggest match-winners in the game’s shorter formats and she will fancy her chances in the coming days.
While the Australian bowling attack trains its guns on the likes of Shafali, Mandhana and Harmanpreet, it will be another platform for young Jemimah Rodrigues to regain her form. Jemimah hasn’t had the best of time with the national team but will take confidence from her impressive showing in ‘The Hundred’.
The bouncy Australian pitches will facilitate Jemimah’s free-flowing game, something that her captain would also look to make use of, as she too is a natural stroke-maker. A plethora of all-rounders makes Australia a formidable outfit in the shorter formats but this Indian team has the wherewithal to rattle the hosts.
For inspiration, the Indians can go back to the near 180-run chase against them in a T20I before the World Cup last year, and also Harmanpreet’s onslaught on their bowlers in the 2017 World Cup.
As has been the case for a while now in the T20s, veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami will not be there but India are expected to be well served by the likes of Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Shikha Pandey.
In batting, the visitors can also look up to wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and Yastka Bhatia for runs in the middle-order.
As has been the trend in recent times, Australia will bank on their all-rounders to give them the edge.
Captain Meg Lanning is confident a couple of her multi-skilled young stars can make an impact with the bat.
Australia are set to hand a T20I debut to in-form all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who is coming off an impressive outing in the pink ball game.
On the back of her recent form with the ball, Annabel Sutherland is also making a case for selection, while Nicola Carey’s fine track record will ensure she remains in the scheme of things.
Teams (from):
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.
Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.
Match starts at 2.10pm IST.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|FULL Ranking