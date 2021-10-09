India Women vs Australia Women Live Score, 2nd T20I: India Lose Three Inside Powerplay Overs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 2nd T20I between Australia Women and India Women at the Cararra Oval, Gold Coast

Australia have won the toss and chosen to bowl against India #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ax0s2KCCi7

TOSS: Meg Lanning wins yet another toss and she opts to bowl again. Both teams are unchanged from the 1st T20I

Ellyse Perry’s Australian teammates pay tribute to the champion allrounder as she breaks Alex Blackwell’s record of 251 appearances for the national women’s team #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/PyuT0BP9Vf

Big game for the great Ellyse Perry as well. She becomes with most capped player for Australia in international cricket. Today will be her 252nd game for Australia across formats, surpassing Alex Blackwell’s 251 for the national women’s team

The exciting Tayla Vlaeminck steams in and it is Smriti Mandhana taking strike. Shafali Verma is the non-striker. Must win game for both teams to keep the series alive.

Untidy over from Tayla Vlaeminck – two wides and no-ball in it, but India have not been able to capitalise. Smriti Mandhana failed to score a run off the free-hit and off the last ball Madhana goes for a wild swing of the bat, could not get the timing right and sharp catch in front of square by Nicola Carey. India 5/1 in 1

Sophie Molineux with the second over and a tidy one at that. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues rotate the strike. 4 runs off the over. India 9/1 in 2

An ugly swat by Shafali Vema and she is holed out at mid-on. Similar to the first T20I, Verma moved back to make some room, but this time, unlike in the first T20I, in which Tayla Vlaeminck bowled it full and was hit for a six, the Australian dropped it short and Verma was caught in a pickle and was left to fend for herself. Easy catch for Hannah Darlington. India 12/2

Ellyse Perry into the attack in the powerplay and she starts well. Just two runs off it. Good fielding in the deep by Nicola Carey to deny Jemimah Rodrigues a definite boundary at fine leg. India 14/2

Tayla Vlaeminck back for her third over on the trot and leaks runs. Two boundaries from Harmanpreet Kaur towards square and the Australian strays down the leg. India 24/2

Sophie Molineux back for her second dig and Jemimah Rodrigues comes down the track, but fails to reach the pitch of the delivery and has to go for a half-hearted sweep, does not connect and Hannah Darlington takes her second catch of the night at mid-on. India in trouble at 25/3 in 6

PREVIEW: Indian Women on Thursday kick-started the three-match T20I series against Australia with an intent-filled batting before rain played the spoilsport and the match was abandoned. On Saturday, when India Women will once again square off against Australia Women for the second T20I match, they will look to finish what they started on Thursday evening.

The second T20I match between India and Australia will start at 01:40 pm (IST) and it will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

Jemimah Rodrigues led India’s batting charge in the T20I tournament opener as she smashed 49 runs off 36 balls to mark her international return. Rodrigues, who last played for India during the country’s ODI series against England, walked on the crease in the fifth over after the early departure of the opening duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma.

She also witnessed the dismissal of her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, which left India reeling at 55/3. And, after that, it was just a one-woman show as she smashed Aussie bowlers all over the park.

Rodrigues was just one run shy from reaching the fifty run mark when it started pouring. Later, the match was abandoned as the weather did not improve enough to convert it into a shortened contest.

Meanwhile, India Women lost the ODI series 1-2 and the one-off Test between the two nations ended in a draw.

When will the 2nd T20I match between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) start?

The 2nd T20I match between AUS-W vs IND-W will take place on Saturday, October 9.

Where will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

What time will the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will kick off at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The live streaming for the 2nd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women is available SonyLIV app and JioTv.

AUS-W vs IND-W probable XIs:

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

