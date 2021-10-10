IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Meg Lanning Out Hit Wicket as Australia Lose Their Second Wicket

Live now
India women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) Live Score, 3rd T20I: India have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final contest of their Australia tour today. Harleen Doel comes in place of Yastika Bhatia for India, Annabel Sutherland in for Australia in place of Hannah Darlington. Read More
Beth Mooney has belted three consecutive fours off Harmanpreet Kaur. All three deliveries were dropped short and Mooney had no problem whatsoever in dispatching them past the boundaries. 14 runs from the first over of India captain Harmanpreet. Australia 58/2 in 8 overs.
OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes in her second over and it’s Australia captain Meg Lanning who has been out Hit-wicket! Lanning rocked back and struck well to send the ball past the boundary but also ended up hitting the stumps for having backed too much. She scored 14 off 14. Australia 44/2 in 6.6 overs.
So the powerplay has ended and Australia have lost the wicket of opener Alyssa Healy (4) in it while adding 38 runs. Beth Mooney has scored the majority of their runs so far with 25 off 18 while Meg Lanning is batting on 9 off 10.
Renuka Singh tidies things up after Pandey’s 13-run over. Three singles and three dots. Australia 21/1 in 4
Shikha Pandey with her second over and three consecutive FOURS by Beth Mooney. She first cuts a length ball on the off side, stepping out, and then drives one towards extra cover. Follows it up with a pick up shot touch towards fine leg. Renuka Thakur seemed interested for a while, but could not have reached the delivery. 13 runs off the over. Aus-W 18/1 in 3
Renuka Thakur with the new ball from the other end and Australia are off the mark with a single from Beth Mooney. Four from Healy, a cut to cover. And OUT the very next ball. Length ball and Healy pushes at it, gets an edge and Richa Ghosh takes the catch. Alyssa Healy departs for 4. AUS-W 5/1 in 2
Shikha Pandey starts the proceedings and Alyssa Healy is starting outside the crease to negate the swing. She has not forgotten Pandey sensational delivery that jagged back in the 2nd T20I. And Richa Ghosh comes up to the stumps also. Healy has to go back. Maiden to start with. AUS-W: 0/0 in 1
The visitors were ousted in all departments in the second T20I and will have plenty of work to do ahead of the final clash to end the tour on a positive note. Indian women’s team lost the three-match ODI series 1-2, whereas the one-off Test between the two sides ended in a draw. The first match of the T20I series ended with no result, whereas the second match was secured with ease by the hosts. Coming in at No.6, Tahlia McGrath put on a match-winning performance, scoring an unbeaten 42 off 33 deliveries to secure a win for the hosts.
Australia 1 Alyssa Healy, 2 Beth Mooney, 3 Meg Lanning (capt), 4 Ash Gardner, 5 Ellyse Perry, 6 Tahlia McGrath, 7 Nicola Carey, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Annabel Sutherland, 10 Sophie Molineux, 11 Tayla Vlaeminck
India 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Harleen Deol, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Pooja Vastrakar, 8 Deepti Sharma, 9 Shikha Pandey, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Rajeshwari Gayakwad
The final match of the tour concludes on October 10 as the Indian Women’s cricket team takes on the Australian Women’s side in the final T20I of the three-match series and the Women in Blue will aim to secure a win and level the series after being handed a four-wicket loss by the Meg Lanning’s team in the second game.
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team will aim to fight back and go out on a high and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Australia Women vs India Women 3rdT20I live streaming online and TV Telecast.
When will the 3rd T20I match between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) start?
The 3rd T20I match between AUS-W vs IND-W will take place on Sunday, October 10.
Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?
The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.
What time will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?
The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will kick off at 01:40 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?
The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?
The live streaming for the 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women is available SonyLIV app and JioTv.
AUS-W vs IND-W probable XIs:
Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck
India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.
