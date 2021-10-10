IND-W vs AUS-W Live Score, 3rd T20I: Meg Lanning Out Hit Wicket as Australia Lose Their Second Wicket

Read more

The final match of the tour concludes on October 10 as the Indian Women’s cricket team takes on the Australian Women’s side in the final T20I of the three-match series and the Women in Blue will aim to secure a win and level the series after being handed a four-wicket loss by the Meg Lanning’s team in the second game.

The visitors were ousted in all departments in the second T20I and will have plenty of work to do ahead of the final clash to end the tour on a positive note. Indian women’s team lost the three-match ODI series 1-2, whereas the one-off Test between the two sides ended in a draw.

The first match of the T20I series ended with no result, whereas the second match was secured with ease by the hosts. Coming in at No.6, Tahlia McGrath put on a match-winning performance, scoring an unbeaten 42 off 33 deliveries to secure a win for the hosts.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s cricket team will aim to fight back and go out on a high and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Australia Women vs India Women 3rdT20I live streaming online and TV Telecast.

When will the 3rd T20I match between India Women (IND-W) and Australia Women (AUS-W) start?

The 3rd T20I match between AUS-W vs IND-W will take place on Sunday, October 10.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be played at the Carrara Oval, in Queensland, Australia.

What time will the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W) begin?

The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will kick off at 01:40 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women will be telecasted live on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I match India Women (IND-W) vs Australia Women (AUS-W)?

The live streaming for the 3rd T20I match between Australia Women and India Women is available SonyLIV app and JioTv.

AUS-W vs IND-W probable XIs:

Australia Women Probable Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Tayla Vlaeminck

India Women Probable Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

