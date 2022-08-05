AUS-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Live Coverage on TV Online

New Zealand Women will be crossing swords against Australia Women on Saturday in the first semi-final match. The White Ferns will be hoping for a comeback to the winning ways after losing their last match to England Women.

The team ended up with just 71 runs in 20 overs to lose the game by seven wickets. Under the leadership of Sophie Devine, New Zealand won two of its three league games to occupy second place in Group B. Suzie Bates will be the crucial player for the team as she is currently the top run-scorer with 131 runs.

Speaking of Australia Women, they are yet to lose a game in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Meg Lanning’s side won all three matches to take the pole position in the first group. Both the batters and bowlers are doing a fine job for the Women in Yellow. Tahlia McGrath and Alana King will be the players to watch out for from the Australia camp.

When will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Match Australia Women (AU-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) start?

The high-profile match will be played on August 06, Saturday.

Where will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Match match Australia Women (AU-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) be played?

The encounter will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the Commonwealth Games 2022 Match match Australia Women (AU-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Women (AU-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Australia Women (AU-W) vs New Zealand Women (NZ-W) match?

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AU-W vs NZ-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Match, Australia Women probable playing XI against New Zealand Women: Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown

AU-W vs NZ-W Commonwealth Games 2022 Match, New Zealand Women probable playing XI against Australia Women: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen

