AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, March 8, 6:30 AM IST

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women: Meg Lanning-led Australia will be up against Bismah Maroof’s Pakistan on Tuesday, March 8, during the 6th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. The said is scheduled to take place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and it is slated to begin at 6:30 am (IST).

Australia are the most successful side in the prestigious event, having won the tournament a record six times. They had an emphatic start to their 2022 WWC campaign on Saturday as they bested the reigning champions by 12 runs in their tournament opener.

Pakistan, a team yet to qualify for the knockout stage of 50 overs WC, suffered a humiliating 107 runs loss to Mithali Raj-led India in their previous game on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women; here is everything you need to know:

AUS-W vs PAK-W Telecast

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

AUS-W vs PAK-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui at 6:30 am IST on March 8, Tuesday.

AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Tahlia McGrath

Vice-Captain: Rachael Haynes

Suggested Playing XI for AUS-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning, Javeria Khan

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Bismah Maroof

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz

AUS-W vs PAK-W Probable XIs

Australian Women Predicted XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Pakistan Women Predicted XI: Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

