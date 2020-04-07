Aussie Cricketers "Sucked Up" to Kohli & Co. to Protect IPL Deals: Clarke
Australian cricketers were so keen on protecting their lucrative IPL deals that they felt "scared" of sledging India captain Virat Kohli and his teammates during a particular period and instead "sucked up" to them, former skipper Michael Clarke has claimed.
