Aussie Stars Missing Bangladesh, WI Tours Could Miss T20 World Cup, Hints Aaron Finch

Australia cricket captain Aaron Finch has indicated that players who opted out of the upcoming tours of West Indies and Bangladesh have “realistic” chances of not making the cut to the squad for the T20I World Cup in October-November this year. Prominent Aussie cricketers like David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins and Marcus Stoinos had excused themselves from the short-form series in Bangladesh and West Indies.

“Yeah, very realistic [chances of missing out]. You have to go on current form, and you pick guys who are playing well…Playing cricket for Australia and doing well is the ultimate, in my opinion,” Finch told cricket.com.au about the players absent for the upcoming foreign tours.

Finch also said the Australian selectors will prefer the in-form cricketers, adding that the upcoming tours will be a great opportunity for players to secure the world cup spots.

Finch understood the absence of Warner and Cummins from the upcoming tours due to their “long term” plan. He was, however, surprised after Maxwell, Stoinos, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson also recused themselves from the 10 T20Is and 3 ODIs in the Caribbean and Bangladesh across the next two months..

Finch also revealed that he underwent an eye surgery after noticing blurry vision during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. “After the New Zealand [series in March 2021] we thought that was the best time to be able to get it done. It was about a three-week process and it was really smooth,” Finch added.

Australia will fly out to the West Indies on Monday for the five-match T20I and three-match ODI series starting July 10 and concluding on July 25. The Caribbean tour will be followed by a five-match T20I series in Bangladesh. Finch will lead both ODI and T20I squads of Australia for the tours.

