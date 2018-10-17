Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Australia A Beat India A In Second One-day Game, Take 2-0 lead

PTI | Updated: October 17, 2018, 10:40 PM IST
Australia A Beat India A In Second One-day Game, Take 2-0 lead

(Getty Images)

Loading...
Mumbai: Australia A Women defeated their Indian counterparts by four wickets in the second one-day game on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The third game scheduled to be held at the MCA's Bandra Kurla facility on Friday now remains a dead-rubber.

Choosing to bat, India A managed to put only 197/7 in their allotted 50 overs and the visitors chased the target with over nine overs to spare.

For the hosts, skipper Poonam Raut, who was struggling with the bat, found her mojo and top-scored with 64.

But she was devoid of partners at the top. Mona Meshram, who came in at number 5, chipped in with a useful knock of 59.

For the Aussies, skipper Molly Stanro returned with fine figures of 3-23.

While chasing Heather Graham remained unbeaten on 68 and steered her side home.

She was ably supported by Tahila McGrath (47).

Later Sammy Jo Johnson (21 not out) stood out with Graham as the visitors took an unaccessible 2-0 lead.

Brief Scores: India A 197/7 in 50 overs (Poonam Raut 64, Mona Meshram 59, Molly Stanro 3-23) lost to Australia A Women 200/6 (Heather Graham 68 not out, Tahila McGrath 47, Shikha Pandey 3-38)

Related Story

Heather GrahamIndia A vs Australia A 2018Molly StanroMona MeshramPoonam RautSammy Jo JohnsonTahila McGrath
First Published: October 17, 2018, 10:11 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...