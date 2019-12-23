Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 17, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

2ND INN

Cumilla Warriors

160/3 (20.0)

Cumilla Warriors
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

124/5 (16.0)

Dhaka Platoon need 37 runs in 24 balls at 9.25 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 23 December, 2019

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

198/4 (18.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers*

126/2 (9.0)

Perth Scorchers need 75 runs in 55 balls at 8.18 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Australia A Complete 3-0 T20 Series Clean Sweep Over India A

Half-centuries from Elyse Villani and Heather Graham helped Australia A beat India A by 22 runs for a 3-0 T20 series clean sweep against India A on the Gold Coast on Monday (December 23).

Cricketnext Staff |December 23, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
Australia A Complete 3-0 T20 Series Clean Sweep Over India A

Half-centuries from Elyse Villani and Heather Graham helped Australia A beat India A by 22 runs for a 3-0 T20 series clean sweep against India A on the Gold Coast on Monday (December 23).

Australia A made 152 for 3 batting first, with Villani (70) and Graham (51*) reviving them from a tough situation.

Australia A were 15 for 2 after losing opener Tahlia McGrath (0) and Erin Burns (6) cheaply. Villani and Graham formed a 101-run partnership to give the team a strong position.

India A stumbled to 22 for 3 in their chase with Burns (1-12), Maitlan Brown (1-23) and Annabel Sutherland (1-17) sharing the wickets.

Veda Krishnamurthy (35) and Nuzhat Parween (44*) got India A back on track with a 45-run partnership before spinner Molly Strano (1-10) got the former.

A late cameo from Dayalan Hemalatha (24*) gave India A hope but  they managed only 129 for 5 from 20 overs.

Australia A vs India A WomenD HemalathaElyse VillaniHeather Grahamindia a tour of australia 2019-20veda krishnamurthywomen's cricket

Related stories

ICC Extends Partnership With UNICEF for Women's World T20
Cricketnext Staff | December 20, 2019, 3:15 PM IST

ICC Extends Partnership With UNICEF for Women's World T20

Ellyse Perry Bags Awards for Best Cricketer & ODI Player, Healy Named Best T20I Player
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 5:02 PM IST

Ellyse Perry Bags Awards for Best Cricketer & ODI Player, Healy Named Best T20I Player

Australia A Complete Unofficial ODI Series Win Over India A
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST

Australia A Complete Unofficial ODI Series Win Over India A

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more