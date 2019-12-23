Australia A Complete 3-0 T20 Series Clean Sweep Over India A

Half-centuries from Elyse Villani and Heather Graham helped Australia A beat India A by 22 runs for a 3-0 T20 series clean sweep against India A on the Gold Coast on Monday (December 23).
Australia A made 152 for 3 batting first, with Villani (70) and Graham (51*) reviving them from a tough situation.
Australia A were 15 for 2 after losing opener Tahlia McGrath (0) and Erin Burns (6) cheaply. Villani and Graham formed a 101-run partnership to give the team a strong position.
India A stumbled to 22 for 3 in their chase with Burns (1-12), Maitlan Brown (1-23) and Annabel Sutherland (1-17) sharing the wickets.
Veda Krishnamurthy (35) and Nuzhat Parween (44*) got India A back on track with a 45-run partnership before spinner Molly Strano (1-10) got the former.
A late cameo from Dayalan Hemalatha (24*) gave India A hope but they managed only 129 for 5 from 20 overs.
