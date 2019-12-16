Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

Australia A Complete Unofficial ODI Series Win Over India A

Australia A won the third unofficial women's ODI against India A to complete a comeback from 1-0 down and seal the three-match series 2-1.

Cricketnext Staff |December 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
Australia A Complete Unofficial ODI Series Win Over India A

Australia A won the third unofficial women's ODI against India A to complete a comeback from 1-0 down and seal the three-match series 2-1.

Chasing 177 to win, the hosts got the required runs in 39.3 overs despite losing seven wickets along the way.

India won the toss and chose to bat first yet the visitors could not make the most of that decision as they laboured to just 176-9 in their 50 overs.

Shafali Verma fell for a two-ball duck, whereas fellow opener Priya Punia could herself add only 13 runs.

Skipper Veda Krishnamurthy (35) and Arundathi Reddy 45) offered some resistance in the middle order. Dayalan Hemalatha (20) and Manali Dakshini (23*) also chipped in with useful knocks.

Molly Strano (3-26) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia A and she ably supported by Annabel Sutherland (2-33) and Tahlia McGrath (2-39).

They did, however, struggle while chasing the target. A regular loss of wickets left them at 92-6 at one point despite a well-made 41 from Georgia Redmayne.

A well-made 53 from Erin Burns as well as a useful 22 from Strano ensured the hosts got there in the end.

India A can take some solace from the performance of their bowlers as Hemalatha (3-35) and TP Kanwer (2-29) both put in commendable performances.

Australia Aindia aMolly Stranowomen's cricket

Related stories

Clinical Australia A Trump India A in Second Unofficial Women's ODI
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 2:08 PM IST

Clinical Australia A Trump India A in Second Unofficial Women's ODI

Clinical India A Women Begin Maiden Australia Tour With Morale-boosting Win
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 3:39 PM IST

Clinical India A Women Begin Maiden Australia Tour With Morale-boosting Win

Teenage Sensation Shafali Verma Makes Rapid Strides to Stardom
Cricketnext Staff | November 11, 2019, 8:02 PM IST

Teenage Sensation Shafali Verma Makes Rapid Strides to Stardom

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more