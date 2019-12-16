Australia A Complete Unofficial ODI Series Win Over India A

Australia A won the third unofficial women's ODI against India A to complete a comeback from 1-0 down and seal the three-match series 2-1.
Chasing 177 to win, the hosts got the required runs in 39.3 overs despite losing seven wickets along the way.
India won the toss and chose to bat first yet the visitors could not make the most of that decision as they laboured to just 176-9 in their 50 overs.
Shafali Verma fell for a two-ball duck, whereas fellow opener Priya Punia could herself add only 13 runs.
Skipper Veda Krishnamurthy (35) and Arundathi Reddy 45) offered some resistance in the middle order. Dayalan Hemalatha (20) and Manali Dakshini (23*) also chipped in with useful knocks.
Molly Strano (3-26) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia A and she ably supported by Annabel Sutherland (2-33) and Tahlia McGrath (2-39).
They did, however, struggle while chasing the target. A regular loss of wickets left them at 92-6 at one point despite a well-made 41 from Georgia Redmayne.
A well-made 53 from Erin Burns as well as a useful 22 from Strano ensured the hosts got there in the end.
India A can take some solace from the performance of their bowlers as Hemalatha (3-35) and TP Kanwer (2-29) both put in commendable performances.
